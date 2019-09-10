|
Joyce I. Pipes
83, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in New Dawn Retirement Campus on September 5, 2019, following a period of declining health. Born in Cincinnati on April 10, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Gerald P. and Irene (Kennedy) Rockwell. Joyce's father passed away when she was 5, so her grandparents, the late Robert and Carolyn Kennedy were instrumental in providing her security, love, and guidance throughout her childhood. Joyce graduated from Findlay High School in 1954, continuing her formal education at Bowling Green State University where she obtained her bachelors degree in teaching. Prior to becoming a parent, Joyce immensely enjoyed educating students in the classroom. Later, she and her late husband, Paul Pipes, established the former Paul's Insurance. Their son, Scott, became a partner in the firm in 1991, and the company was renamed Pipes Insurance Service. Joyce was instrumental in naming the company, wanting the focus of the firm to be on service to the community. Her involvement with the Republican Women was very important to Joyce, also. Joyce's faith was nurtured throughout her life at Broadway United Methodist Church. There, she served in several facets of the church including the choir, teaching Sunday School, serving on council and as a lay pastor. Joyce had a strong conviction in the power of prayer and was a prayer warrior for many people. Additionally, she was gifted with artistic talents including painting, piano playing, singing, writing poetry, and making crafts. Joyce will long be remembered for her generous spirit, always sharing her time, talents, and resources with others.
Joyce's legacy, her family, includes her sons, Randy (Pam) of Canton, Scott (Janet) and Rick (Michelle), both of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Josh (Natalie) Pipes, Brittany (Ben) Minard, Chris (Jess) Pipes, Logan Pipes, and Mason, Mitchell, and Ryann Pipes; her great-grandchildren, Declan and Brielle Minard, and Adelynn Pipes; her sister, Judy (Gene) Sharp of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center, 5600 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A service celebrating Joyce's life will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with her son, Randy, officiating. Private burial will take place in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions in Joyce's memory may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave., SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Joyce by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 10, 2019