Joyce Ilene Modrey
73, of Columbus and formerly of Dover, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at The Laurels of Gahanna following a sudden illness. Born on September 12, 1946, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late William and Frances (Kern) Johnson. She married Stephen Modrey, who preceded her in death on August 4, 1986. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Francis William Johnson. Joyce graduated from Saltsburg High School in 1964. She had worked as a cashier at Lawson's/Dairy Mart and at Espenschied's Restaurant, both in Dover. Joyce was an avid bowler in her younger years and enjoyed playing bingo daily. She was a member of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Dover for many years.
She leaves behind her daughter, Angela (Fred) Demuth of New Philadelphia; son, Jason (Paul Davis) Modrey of Columbus; her sister, Karen Maize of Dover; along with four nephews; five grandchildren: Greg (Sara) Vance, Samantha (Joe Applegate) Vance, Brianna (Marc Zeigler) Blake and Frankie (Dustin Mansfield) Demuth and Alex Demuth; along with six great-grandchildren.
In honoring Joyce's wishes, cremation has been entrusted with the Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory in Dover. A private service will take place at the funeral home. The service will be webcast on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. To join the webcast, click on the: link:https://vimeo.com/413141857. To sign an online guestbook for Joyce, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness due to her lifelong struggle. You can make donations by visiting: namifranklincounty.org
Published in The Times Reporter on May 1, 2020.