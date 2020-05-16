Joyce Neiswonger
1942 - 2020
Joyce Neiswonger

age 78, of Dennison, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, while in the care of Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia. Born in Barnhill on Jan. 5, 1942, Joyce was a daughter of the late Carl "Zeke"and Erma L (Renicker) Weaver. A graduate of the former Midvale High School, Joyce married Jack D. Neiswonger, Sr. on Sept. 16, 1966. She was a seamstress with Bobbie Brooks and later retired from Hall Glove. She enjoyed following NASCAR, attending races and sewing at home.

Including her husband of 53 years, Joyce is survived by a step-son, Jack (Clarice) Neiswonger Jr of Florida; her niece and nephews, Becky Walters (Barry Nix) of Alaska, Joe (Debbie) Walters of Florida and Jamie (Sandy), Walters of Dover; sister-in-law, Bobbie Weaver of Midvale as well as great nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her siblings, Betty L. Deal and Jake H. Weaver.

A private graveside service will take place in Union Cemetery at Uhrichsville with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Joyce by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.


Published in The Times Reporter on May 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
