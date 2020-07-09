Joyce Romig Capobianco



died peacefully on July 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Joyce was born on May 30, 1944 in Key West, Florida, to Jean and Sam Romig. She grew up in Uhrichsville, Ohio, and later graduated from Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio. Joyce would start her career as a school teacher and later become a flight attendant with American Airlines. Joyce met her future husband, David Capobianco in California and they were married on June 21, 1975 in Ohio. Their journey took them to Kingwood, TX, Slidell LA, Midland TX , and Mandeville, LA, before settling in The Woodlands, TX in 2011. Joyce's life revolved around her family and friends.



She was "best friends" with her daughters, Katy Nesemeier and Karie Barber; and her sister, Patti Pittenger and loved them dearly. She cherished her grandchildren: Sean Nesemeier, Ryan Nesemeier, Caroline Barber, and Anderson Barber. Her friends were life-long and many because of her genuine nature, her sincerity and thoughtfulness. She put others before herself always and will be missed by



all who knew her. Besides her daughters and grandchildren, she is survived by her husband, David; her Sons-in-law, Tim Nesemeier and Andy Barber; her sister, Patti Pittenger; and husband, Emmett; and a wonderful extended family. Rest in peace, Joyce.



A private family service will be held. In light of the current Covid environment, a Life Celebration service will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to M D Anderson Cancer Center.



