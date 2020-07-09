1/
JOYCE ROMIG CAPOBIANCO
1944 - 2020
Joyce Romig Capobianco

died peacefully on July 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Joyce was born on May 30, 1944 in Key West, Florida, to Jean and Sam Romig. She grew up in Uhrichsville, Ohio, and later graduated from Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio. Joyce would start her career as a school teacher and later become a flight attendant with American Airlines. Joyce met her future husband, David Capobianco in California and they were married on June 21, 1975 in Ohio. Their journey took them to Kingwood, TX, Slidell LA, Midland TX , and Mandeville, LA, before settling in The Woodlands, TX in 2011. Joyce's life revolved around her family and friends.

She was "best friends" with her daughters, Katy Nesemeier and Karie Barber; and her sister, Patti Pittenger and loved them dearly. She cherished her grandchildren: Sean Nesemeier, Ryan Nesemeier, Caroline Barber, and Anderson Barber. Her friends were life-long and many because of her genuine nature, her sincerity and thoughtfulness. She put others before herself always and will be missed by

all who knew her. Besides her daughters and grandchildren, she is survived by her husband, David; her Sons-in-law, Tim Nesemeier and Andy Barber; her sister, Patti Pittenger; and husband, Emmett; and a wonderful extended family. Rest in peace, Joyce.

A private family service will be held. In light of the current Covid environment, a Life Celebration service will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to M D Anderson Cancer Center.

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 9, 2020.
July 8, 2020
I new her as a Volunteer Houston Ground Angel for 5 years. A lovely lady & she will be missed.
Tony Castiglie
Acquaintance
July 8, 2020
Joyce aka "Ruby" and I met at Mount Union College and were friends through life. My thoughts and prayers go out to Dave, Katy and Kari and their families for your great loss. I hope the memories of all your wonderful times will sustain you and give you cause to celebrate. God bless you Ruby...
Stephen D. Harris
Friend
July 8, 2020
Prayers and sincere condolences to Dave and the entire family. Janie & Steve Witte
Janie & Steve Witte
Coworker
July 8, 2020
We are so sorry for the lose of Joyce. She was such a wonderful person. We loved being around her and having her as our friend. We will miss her so much. Thoughts and prayers for Joyce, David and all the family.
Eric & Sue Politte
Neighbor
July 7, 2020
Joyce was a neighbor and a very dear friend. Always the first at your doorstep with a pot of soup or her famous lasagna if you were ill. Always thinking of others. We will miss you more than words can say, sweet Joyce. Rest In Peace.
Peggy Wilcox
Friend
