Juanita J. Goodwin84, of Bolivar, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Hennis Care Centre in Bolivar. Born January 3, 1937 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Opal (Laughlin) Frye. She was a homemaker and enjoyed volunteering at Hennis Care Centre in Bolivar. Juanita was Catholic by faith.Her husband, Robert A. Goodwin, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Scalia-Tomko of Canton; three grandchildren: Johnny (Carly) Scalia, Anthony (Kelli) Scalia, Dustin (Brandy) Scalia and numerous great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert M. Goodwin; a brother and three sisters.Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fort Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar, with Deacon Lyn Houze officiating. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the cemetery, The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113