Jude William Stevenson
age 11, of Gnadenhutten was unexpectedly called home on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 following a tragic accident at his home. Jude was born on Feb. 28, 2008 in Canton, Ohio, the son of Danny Lee and Mary Theresa (Campbell) Stevenson. Jude was a child of God, a light in this life. He loved church and God, regularly attending services and youth group. His brilliant enthusiasm was contagious, the kindness of his heart was infectious, bringing joy to all he touched. Jude had a quick and inquisitive mind, talented at working with his hands. He was hardworking and dedicated, whether in chores or extracurricular activities. Jude was a little country boy. He loved to play outdoors, to hunt, fish, and ride his motorcycle. With his sweet smile and spark in his eye, Jude was never caught without his trusty trademark cowboy boots. Jude will be forever missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known him.
Along with his parents, Jude is survived by his siblings, Dani Lee, Hana Lee, Campbell Paul, Ellie Pauline, Rachel Sharlane-Pearl, Gracie Kay, Bella, and Ella; his maternal grandfather, "Papaw" Arthur and Mavis Campbell, whom he was great friends and very close with; paternal grandmother, Sharlane Pearl Stevenson; maternal grandmother, Cynthia and John Giovannelli, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and special extended family Pastor Kermit and Pat Hall. Jude was preceded in death by his paternal grandfathers, William Henry Stevenson, and Paul Hunt.
Funeral services for Jude will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Christian Lighthouse Church, 260 21st Street SE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and for a short time following the services. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kochfhgnaden.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Jude's name to the Christian Lighthouse Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019