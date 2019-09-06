|
|
Judith A. Blott
77, of New Philadelphia, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Community Hospice, Truman House at New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Born in Levittsville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruby Maxine (Hidey) Parker and had retired from Baptist Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, where she had worked as a Ward Secretary. Judith enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren and also attending monthly luncheons with the ladies from high school class.
Surviving are her husband, John F. Blott of the residence; two daughters, Laurie (Tony) Barcus of Dennison and Barbara (Rob) Ochenas of Columbia City, Indiana; a step-son, John (Tracy) Blott of Murfeesboro, Tennessee; a brother, Bob (Merri) Parker of Sherrodsville; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, a son, Joseph Alan Smalley, a sister and a brother also precede her in death.
In keeping with her wishes, Judith is to be cremated and a memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:30 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:30 PM until the time of the service. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Judith by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 6, 2019