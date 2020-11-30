1/1
Judith A. Hines
Judith A. Hines

79, of New Philadelphia, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Nov. 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Albert James Harris, Jr. and Helen E. (Fryer) Harris Dutton. She graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1959 where she was Head Majorette and the Lions Club Rose Queen her senior year. She married Larry Hines in 1965 and enjoyed 47 years with him until his passing in 2013. They loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards and games. They belonged to square dance clubs and danced every chance they could. They moved to Florida in 1985, and Judy moved back to her hometown in 2014 after Larry's passing. She found a wonderful companion in Butch Pompey, and they enjoyed many adventures together. They really enjoyed going on bus trips, to the New Philadelphia Elks, and having their families around. She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church in New Philadelphia. She also spent innumerable hours at the Senior Center playing cards with all her friends.

Judy is survived by her companion, Leonard "Butch" Pompey; her children, Tim (Debbie) Bober, Kenny Hines, Jody Pershing, Jennifer (Curt) Newton, and Heather (Mark) Rice; her brother, Fred (Cheryl) Harris and sister, Jane Harris; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, numerous friends, and her "Pompey" family, all of whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband and two nieces.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation or service.

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 30, 2020.
