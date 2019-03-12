|
Judith A. Leahy
79, of Dover, and formerly of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Inn at Northwood surrounded by her loving family. Born November 6, 1939 in Hartford, Connecticut she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Genevieve Bokorny Leahy. Judy was also preceded in death by her sister Maureen Rosansky.
Judy was a dedicated mother, who stayed at home to raise her children until they were older, at which time, she took her first job at the Firestone Tire Center in Dover, worked at Dover Foods where she eventually became part owner, and finally retired from Riesbeck's in Cambridge. She had an absolute passion for cooking; Judy loved nothing more than to make great meals for her family and friends. She was also a member of the Business Women's Professional Association.
A wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, Judy will be sadly missed by her children, Bob (Gwynne) Cunningham of Caldwell, Sharon (Jim) O'Donnell of Bay Village, Tom (Marjean) Cunningham of New Philadelphia, John (Tami) Cunningham of Columbus; grandchildren, Ayron, Briana, Logan, Ryan, Alicia, Eric, Ben, Michaela, Matthew; her ten great grandchildren, which were the light of her life; nephews, Jim and Tom Zils and a niece Anne Zils all of Connecticut.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14, at 6:00 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with her son, Pastor Tom Cunningham officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-6 pm. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Judy may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 12, 2019