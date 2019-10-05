|
Judith A. "Judy" Miller
79, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in New Dawn Nursing Home at Dover on October 3, 2019. Born May 6, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Beulah M. (Staneart) Minor. Judy completed her formal education at Uhrichsville High School and then received a teaching certificate at Asbury College. Judy then married the love of her life, the late Lloyd Miller, Jr., on July 15, 1962. Together, they were blessed with the birth of two children, Cindy and Scott, and four grandchildren, whom she dearly loved. Judy began her teaching career at Midvale Elementary where she taught third grade students. Then, she served as a teacher's aide at South Elementary. Judy was a faithful and devoted member of the Broadway United Methodist Church where she served as a parish visitor and the church secretary for more than 25 years. She was fondly known as "Miss Judy" to her Sonbeam and Sonshine Kids choirs. Additionally, Judy was very active with the First Town Days Festival, where she served as the queen's chaperone beginning in 1984, and for 26 years thereafter. She also was an active board member and former vice-president of the Ohio Festival and Events Association.
Judy will be deeply missed by her children, Cindy (Todd) Colucy and Scott (Tricia) Miller, both of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Chaz and Katie Colucy and Maddie and Derrek Miller; her brother, Danny Minor; her sisters-in-law, Leah "Sis" (Stan) Yoder and Barbara Hostetler; and her brothers-in-law, Gene Miller, John (Maria) Miller, and Don (Ann) Mast; in addition to several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Judy was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Sherrie Minor.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. A service celebrating her life will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 in Broadway United Methodist Church beginning at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. Friends and family are invited to Spencer Hall in Broadway United Methodist Church following the committal service where Judy's church family will host a luncheon. Memorial contributions in Judy's memory may be directed to either Broadway United Methodist Church, 120 Church Ave. SE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to First Towns Days Festival c/o Tuscora Park, 161 Tuscora Ave. NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. All are welcome to leave the family personal condolences or light a candle in Judy's memory by visiting her permanent memorial located on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 5, 2019