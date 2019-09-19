|
Judith (Judy) Ann Miller Garza
formerly of Dover, lost her brave battle with Pancreatic Cancer Sept. 2, 2019 with her sister Ellen at her side. A resident of Berkley, Calif., born in Dover Nov. 3, 1946 to her parents the late Max and Anna Lou Miller.
Judy was a graduate of the Dover High Class of 1965 and a 1969 graduate of the College of Wooster.
Judy is survived by one son Jason (Sophia) Garza of Berkley, Calif.; two grandsons Constantine and Adama Garza of the home, brothers Terry (Sara) Miller of Kent, Jeff (Susan) Miller and sister Ellen Matics, all of Dover. Along with her siblings, Judy has two nephews, five nieces and many great nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, two nieces, and former husband Rafael Garza are also deceased.
After graduating college Judy moved to New York City for a short time, then relocated to California where she put down her permanent roots.
Judy was taken with the new budding computer technology in the 1970's and the demand for programmers. Judy decided to go back to school to learn this new field, where she excelled. Upon graduating, Judy went to work as an independent programming contractor, working for many large companies such as Sprint and Wells Fargo Bank. After years of working independently Judy finally accepted Wells Fargo offer to work for them full-time, where she stayed until her retirement.
Judy always enjoyed life to its fullest, either traveling throughout Europe or back packing in the mountains of the US and Canada.
Judy's family and her many friends will miss her generous good nature, her positive outlook of life and wry sense of humor.
Judy's wishes were that she would be interred back into the earth through Green Burial at the Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley, Calif. where a service celebrating Judy's life was held.
For those that wish to, please contribute a donation in Judy's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Pancan.org) or other .
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 19, 2019