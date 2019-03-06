|
Judith Ann Renicker 1941-2019
Together Again
77, of Dover, died Monday, March 4, 2019 in Aultman Hospital at Canton while surrounded by her family. A daughter of the late Victor and Anna May (Newton) DeNoi, Judith was born April 26, 1941 at Midvale, Ohio. Judith attended Midvale Schools. On August 23, 1958, she married Dale E. Renicker and they raised four children, Terry, Sandra, Robert and Donald. The couple shared 58 years of marriage prior to Dale's passing on October 8, 2016. She was a member of Roxford United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and during her younger years she enjoyed playing cards and traveling.
She is survived by her children, Terry (Pam) Renicker of Dover, Sandra Renicker and Robert Renicker both of New Philadelphia and Donald Renicker of Somerdale; her grandchildren, Heather Perez, Kevin Renicker and Justin (Amanda Sears) Renicker; two great-grandchildren, Mareyah and Marques; a sister, Sandra Green of Zanesville; a brother, Victor DeNoi of Dover; many nieces and nephews and a special family friend, Ronnie Edwards. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a brother, Vince DeNoi.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. In keeping with Judith's wishes, cremation will follow calling hours and a memorial service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Ron Heasley officiating. Inurnment will follow in Holmes Church Cemetery. Following the services, a luncheon will be held in Roxford United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Judith by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Judith's memory to Roxford United Methodist Church, 771 Roxford Church Road SE, Dennison, OH 44621.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019