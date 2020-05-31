Judith D. Westbrook
79, of New Philadelphia, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, in Akron General Hospital following a long illness. Born June 10, 1940, in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Victor E. Walters, Sr. and Anna L. (Dickson) Walters Streb Rousch. After completing her formal education, Judith married her husband of 62 years, Jerry D. Westbrook, Sr. on October 5, 1957. Together, they were members of New Hope Ministries where they ministered to hundreds of people through the clothes closet. Judith was also an avid Cleveland Indians fan. Most importantly, she loved her family and caring for them.
In addition to Jerry, Judith will be deeply missed by her children: Jerry Westbrook, Jr., Kimberly (David) Gregg, and Victoria (companion, Scott Boyer) Westbrook; her granddaughter, Amanda (companion, Quinton White) Brink; her great-granddaughter, Kali; and her brother, Victor (Vickie) Walters, Jr. She was preceded in passing by her parents; and brother, Ralph E. Walters.
Friends are invited to share their support and love with the Westbrook family on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Geib Funeral Center in Dover, where guests will remain in their cars as they drive under the front canopy and visit with her family.
A public graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia with Pastors Norman and Carol Shetler officiating. Memorial contributions in Judith's memory may be directed to New Hope Ministries, 223 Front Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Judith by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 31, 2020.