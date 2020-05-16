Judith Darlene Yonley
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Darlene Yonley

80, of Gnadenhutten, passed away at her home on May 14, 2020. Born March 31, 1940 in Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late Russell Earl and Hazel Zerelda (Haver) Gray. On March 31, 1960, Judy married Harold Roscoe Yonley with whom she enjoyed over 38 years of marriage until his passing on Dec. 25, 1998. They were blessed with a son, Brad Yonley, who preceded her in death. Her surviving family includes her brother, Richard Gray, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, husband and son, she was preceded in death by five sisters and a brother, Charlotte Haas, Barbara Myers, Paula Harshey, Dorothy Hutmire, Emeline McConnell, and Joseph Gray.

Judy was a lifelong area resident who was a loving childcare provider for many families over the years. She also worked at Forrest City Enterprises with her husband for a number of years. She attended Emmaus Chapel in Tuscarawas and enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband.

In keeping with Judy's wishes, no public visitation or service is planned. Pastor Sam Brown will officiate a private, family graveside service in Ridgecrest Memory Garden in Dover where she will be interred with her beloved husband and son. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved