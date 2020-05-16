Judith Darlene Yonley
80, of Gnadenhutten, passed away at her home on May 14, 2020. Born March 31, 1940 in Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late Russell Earl and Hazel Zerelda (Haver) Gray. On March 31, 1960, Judy married Harold Roscoe Yonley with whom she enjoyed over 38 years of marriage until his passing on Dec. 25, 1998. They were blessed with a son, Brad Yonley, who preceded her in death. Her surviving family includes her brother, Richard Gray, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, husband and son, she was preceded in death by five sisters and a brother, Charlotte Haas, Barbara Myers, Paula Harshey, Dorothy Hutmire, Emeline McConnell, and Joseph Gray.
Judy was a lifelong area resident who was a loving childcare provider for many families over the years. She also worked at Forrest City Enterprises with her husband for a number of years. She attended Emmaus Chapel in Tuscarawas and enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband.
In keeping with Judy's wishes, no public visitation or service is planned. Pastor Sam Brown will officiate a private, family graveside service in Ridgecrest Memory Garden in Dover where she will be interred with her beloved husband and son. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
80, of Gnadenhutten, passed away at her home on May 14, 2020. Born March 31, 1940 in Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late Russell Earl and Hazel Zerelda (Haver) Gray. On March 31, 1960, Judy married Harold Roscoe Yonley with whom she enjoyed over 38 years of marriage until his passing on Dec. 25, 1998. They were blessed with a son, Brad Yonley, who preceded her in death. Her surviving family includes her brother, Richard Gray, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, husband and son, she was preceded in death by five sisters and a brother, Charlotte Haas, Barbara Myers, Paula Harshey, Dorothy Hutmire, Emeline McConnell, and Joseph Gray.
Judy was a lifelong area resident who was a loving childcare provider for many families over the years. She also worked at Forrest City Enterprises with her husband for a number of years. She attended Emmaus Chapel in Tuscarawas and enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband.
In keeping with Judy's wishes, no public visitation or service is planned. Pastor Sam Brown will officiate a private, family graveside service in Ridgecrest Memory Garden in Dover where she will be interred with her beloved husband and son. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 16, 2020.