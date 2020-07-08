Judith Faye "Judy" Loibl
Of Dover, age 73, passed away unexpectedly at her home Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born Judith Faye Snyder to Marie E. (Stucky) and Loyal Snyder in 1947 in Dover, Ohio, she was a member of the Dover High School class of 1965. In her childhood, she took dancing lessons, which served her through adulthood as a member of the New Town Cloggers. She was formerly an avid and skilled league bowler. Judy independently earned accounting certifications which enabled her to work as a tax preparer, and which led her to work at Dover Chemical, then Baerlocher USA, from which she retired in 2017 after more than 20 years. She also worked part-time serving as a cook for banquets at the New Philadelphia Elks, where she was also a longtime member and volunteered her time each Christmas morning serving meals to those in the community in need. Judy's life, especially in later years, centered around the close family whom she loved so very much. She loved to cook, and created the longstanding tradition of sharing Sunday dinners with family. She was the center of holidays, the mental keeper of family genealogy, and attended Beitzel cousin reunions each autumn. Judy was a tough survivor of many of life's worst tragedies and difficulties, and of Leukemia, following her doctor's instructions carefully and beating her illness into remission. Quietly independent, fiercely loyal, carefully organized, Judy was a no-nonsense person who nonetheless carried the magic of fun with her. She maintained her relationships with friends with love and met many of them for luncheons, dinners, and just coffee at every opportunity. In 2019, in spite of growing physical discomfort, she made a trip to Cleveland with friends to see The Lion King, and talked about it for months afterward. She was skilled at crochet and a lucky few will be warmed by her work for generations. She loved scented candles, comfortable clothes and a good novel. She was always good company.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Thomas E. Daniels; her grandparents; one niece and one grandchild. She was married in 1965 to John Loibl, and is survived by their sons, John Joseph and his partner, Lori Watson of Dover; and Robert Michael and his partner, Bonnie of Strasburg. She leaves behind two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and four nieces. All will miss her counsel, her joy at their successes, and unquestioning love. Judy is also survived by her brothers, Daniel (Barbara) Snyder of Florence, Ala., and Scott (Amanda) Daniels of Strasburg for whom Judy has always been an advisor, sounding board, gossip partner, close friend, and the most cherished of sisters.
In keeping with her wishes, Judy has been cremated through the care of the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & crematory in Dover. A ceremony for her family will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Judy's memory to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 7262, Hillsborough, NJ 08844-7262.