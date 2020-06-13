Judith Wrae FreshwaterJones Newtonage 80, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, following a period of declining health. Born on Dec. 11, 1939, in Dennison, Judy was the daughter of the late Raymond H. and Florence M. (Mitchitell) Freshwater. In 1957, Judy graduated from Uhrichsville High School. She was employed at McDonald's for over 30 years until her retirement in January 2018. Judy was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville. She loved to do ceramics, where she had her own shop at her home. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and band competitions, shopping and spending time with her family.Judy is survived by her children, Jeff (Carla) Jones of Uhrichsville, Alicia (John) Chaney of Uhrichsville and Jennifer (Lori Costanzo) Quillen of New Philadelphia; a sister, Janet Riley of Uhrichsville; grandchildren, Alexis (Shawn) Lindsay, Janelle Jones, Kiley Jones, Josh (Lauryn) Chaney, Zach (Amanda) Chaney, Jennalee Quillen and Jeremy Quillen; great-grandchildren, Brodie and Briella Lindsay, Mason Cox and Kynlee Chaney; a special niece, Kim (Ron) Hoopingarner and a great-nephew, D. J. Barciz. In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her first husband, Fred E. Jones, who passed away May 30, 1977 and her second husband, George Newton, who passed away Feb. 5, 2010.Public graveside services for Judy will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville, with the Pastor Larry Malterer officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County and Grace United Methodist Church.Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.740-922-3153