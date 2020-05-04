Judson C. Miller78, of Baltic died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover. He was born in Canton, Ohio on March 21, 1942 to the late Stanley A. and Frances A. (Gall) Miller. He was a member of the 1960 Class of Garaway High School. He worked at Belden Brick in Sugarcreek, provided ice service to the Amish Community for many years, and served three years in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the former Sugarcreek Free Methodist Church and enjoyed singing and playing the guitar.He is survived by his brother, Timothy (Jane) Miller of Sugarcreek; sister, Becky (Jerry) Miller of Goshen, Ind.; four nieces and one nephew.Due to the current health issues a memorial service will be held at a later date. Private burial will be in Walnut Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.Smith-Varns330-852-2141