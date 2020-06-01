JUDY KAY GORBY
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JUDY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Kay Gorby

age 53, of Dennison, went home to Jesus at 11:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 in her home after a courageously fought battle with stage IV lung cancer. She was born November 5, 1966 in Dover, Ohio, to Judy Kay (Lowe) Sullivan of Tippecanoe and the late Charles "Bud" Reynolds. Judy Kay was a 1985 graduate from Lakeland High School, Freeport. After graduating she attended Belmont Tech in Cadiz and St. Clairsville receiving a typing certificate. Later, she took classes at Buckeye Career Center in New Philadelphia for cake decorating and photography. Most recently she worked for Meteor Sealing in Dover where she made many friends. Prior to that she worked for AVI Food Systems filling vending machines for Meteor Sealing along with a few other local companies. Judy Kay had a true passion for capturing photos of her loved ones. She loved sunshine, flowers, the beach, and her flip flops. Listening to the water was her true happy place along with spending time with her family and friends. She was always ready to host a family cook-out or holiday where everyone left receiving an "I love you" and a hug. She also enjoyed gardening and keeping her mind sharp with crossword puzzles and reading.

She will be deeply missed by her surviving family: her mother, two daughters and sons-in-law: Amanda Grace and Brenton Downs of Tippecanoe and Shianne Melelis and Blake Lessenberry of Dennison; three granddaughters: Makaylyn Rose Lendon, Olivia Grace Downs and Shawn Marie Downs, all of Tippecanoe; her granddog, Harlow; a sister and caregiver for the last few weeks of her life, Teresa (fiancé Adam Fulkerson) Helmersen of Lake, Michigan; two brothers: Paul (Kelly) Reynolds of Dover and Scott (Katrina) Reynolds of Tippecanoe; her sister's sister, Meme McClintock of New Philadelphia; a special aunt, Lynn Demuth of Uhrichsville; the father of her children, Mark "Bacon" Gorby of Tuscarawas; and numerous nieces, nephews, beloved family members and friends. In addition to her father, Judy Kay is preceded in death by both her paternal and maternal grandparents: Charles and Almeda Reynolds and Clyde and Hilda Mace.

Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Koch Funeral Home, 216 S. High Street, Freeport. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor David Koch officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery. Koch Funeral Home in Freeport was entrusted with Judy's arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family on the funeral home's website.

www.kochfuneralhome.net

Koch - Freeport

(740) 658-3470

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Koch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home
216 S High St
Freeport, OH 43973
(740) 658-3470
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved