Judy Kay Gorbyage 53, of Dennison, went home to Jesus at 11:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 in her home after a courageously fought battle with stage IV lung cancer. She was born November 5, 1966 in Dover, Ohio, to Judy Kay (Lowe) Sullivan of Tippecanoe and the late Charles "Bud" Reynolds. Judy Kay was a 1985 graduate from Lakeland High School, Freeport. After graduating she attended Belmont Tech in Cadiz and St. Clairsville receiving a typing certificate. Later, she took classes at Buckeye Career Center in New Philadelphia for cake decorating and photography. Most recently she worked for Meteor Sealing in Dover where she made many friends. Prior to that she worked for AVI Food Systems filling vending machines for Meteor Sealing along with a few other local companies. Judy Kay had a true passion for capturing photos of her loved ones. She loved sunshine, flowers, the beach, and her flip flops. Listening to the water was her true happy place along with spending time with her family and friends. She was always ready to host a family cook-out or holiday where everyone left receiving an "I love you" and a hug. She also enjoyed gardening and keeping her mind sharp with crossword puzzles and reading.She will be deeply missed by her surviving family: her mother, two daughters and sons-in-law: Amanda Grace and Brenton Downs of Tippecanoe and Shianne Melelis and Blake Lessenberry of Dennison; three granddaughters: Makaylyn Rose Lendon, Olivia Grace Downs and Shawn Marie Downs, all of Tippecanoe; her granddog, Harlow; a sister and caregiver for the last few weeks of her life, Teresa (fiancé Adam Fulkerson) Helmersen of Lake, Michigan; two brothers: Paul (Kelly) Reynolds of Dover and Scott (Katrina) Reynolds of Tippecanoe; her sister's sister, Meme McClintock of New Philadelphia; a special aunt, Lynn Demuth of Uhrichsville; the father of her children, Mark "Bacon" Gorby of Tuscarawas; and numerous nieces, nephews, beloved family members and friends. In addition to her father, Judy Kay is preceded in death by both her paternal and maternal grandparents: Charles and Almeda Reynolds and Clyde and Hilda Mace.Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Koch Funeral Home, 216 S. High Street, Freeport. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor David Koch officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery. Koch Funeral Home in Freeport was entrusted with Judy's arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family on the funeral home's website.Koch - Freeport(740) 658-3470