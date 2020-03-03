Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506

Judy Marie Penrod

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Marie Penrod Obituary
Judy Marie Penrod

72, of Dover, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Country Club Nursing Home at Dover following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Ivor E. and Thelma M. (Inhurst) Penrod, Judy was born Dec. 19, 1947 at Dover, Ohio. Judy graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1966. She was well known for operating the Quik Shop on the Boulevard during her younger years and she enjoyed playing BINGO and vacationing.

She is survived by her sister, Caroline Trachsel of Midvale; several nieces, nephews and extended family as well as her dog, Cloe, whom she dearly loved. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sandra Graselli.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Judy's life will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Thomas Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Judy by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Judy's memory to Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -