Judy Marie Penrod
72, of Dover, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Country Club Nursing Home at Dover following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Ivor E. and Thelma M. (Inhurst) Penrod, Judy was born Dec. 19, 1947 at Dover, Ohio. Judy graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1966. She was well known for operating the Quik Shop on the Boulevard during her younger years and she enjoyed playing BINGO and vacationing.
She is survived by her sister, Caroline Trachsel of Midvale; several nieces, nephews and extended family as well as her dog, Cloe, whom she dearly loved. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sandra Graselli.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Judy's life will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Thomas Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Judy by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Judy's memory to Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 3, 2020