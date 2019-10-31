|
|
Judy Rae Bear
72, of Tippecanoe, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at The Inn at Northwood Village in Dover, after a long period of declining health. Born September 13, 1947 in Port Clinton, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Frederick C. and Mary (Demeter) Nehls. After her 1965 graduation from Oak Harbor High School in Oak Harbor, she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Ohio University and later her Master's Degree. A longtime member of the Ohio Educators Association, she was a much loved educator at Claymont High School where she was an English teacher for 35 years until her retirement in 2005 . She loved reading and the theater, having directed many plays and musicals while at Claymont, as well as for the Deersville Players. Until her health prevented her, she was an active member of Park Christian Church in Dennison where she participated in Bible studies and Phoebe's Friends for many years.
She is survived by her son, Eric (Amanda) Bear; grandchildren, Trenton and Jillian Bear; sister, Bonnie (Gary) Guerdat; niece and nephews to whom she was Godmother, Austin, Krista and Lucas Bair; and her former spouse, Greg Bear.
In keeping with Judy's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. A memorial service and celebration of her life, officiated by Pastor Scot Caley and Pastor Dave Bryan, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, at Park Christian Church in Dennison. Her family will receive callers for two hours prior to the service at the church. She will be interred at Peoli Cemetery at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663, and the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 31, 2019