Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Juinona J. "Noni" Porter

Juinona J. "Noni" Porter Obituary
Juinona J. "Noni" Porter

93, of Park Village Assisted Living and formerly of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born in Wooster, Ohio on December 23, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Frank S. and Josephine (Rieder) Olin. She was a co-valedictorian of Orrville High School class of 1943. Then she attended Aultman Hospital School of Nursing completing her education through the cadet nursing program in 1946. She served as a registered nurse at Aultman Hospital, Lutheran Hospital in Indiana, and Union Hospital, prior to the birth of her daughters. Noni always kept an active interest in life, including her volunteer work with the Red Cross and Girl Scouts. On May 21, 1948, Noni married her late husband, Harry C. Porter, who preceded her in passing on August 22, 2002. She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Gretchen (William) Hrusovsky and Jill (Michael) Lengler; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Nick Jaremko) Hrusovsky, Josellen Hrusovsky, William (Jenny Krichevsky) Hrusovsky, Sam (Jenn Fain) Lengler, and Catherine "Callie" (Bryan) Harris; two nieces, Cynthia, and Melissa; and three great-grandsons. In addition to her parents and husband, Noni was preceded in death by her niece, Pam; nephew, Toby; sister, Juanita (Walt) McKee.

A private graveside service will be held in Moultrie Cemetery near Minerva. To leave the family condolences, please visit the online guest registry located on the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 9, 2019
