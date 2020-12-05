Jule Suzanne Massey
Of Park Village South, in New Philadelphia, Ohio, passed away from this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Born May 10, 1929 in Belmont County, She was the daughter of the late Edward L. and Madeline V. Scheehle. Suzanne graduated from Martins Ferry High School in 1946 and attended Marietta College. On June 10, 1948 she married Edward K. Sterling and the couple shared 38 years of marriage. Together they operated the Mountain Lair Resort at Tappan Lake from 1964 to 1975. Following Ed's retirement in 1980, the couple relocated to Naples, Florida and resided there until Ed's passing on April 20, 1986. In January, 1987 Suzanne married Wilbur "Bill" Massey, himself a recent widower, and remained in Naples until Bill's passing on May 8, 1994. Suzanne moved into an independent living cottage in the Park Village Retirement complex in 2016 to be closer to family. She thoroughly enjoyed her time in New Philadelphia, faithfully attending Emanuel Lutheran Church, and spending vacations, holidays and other special events with family, especially her great grandchildren, whom she adored. She particularly enjoyed playing cards with daughter-in-law Karen and her good friend, Charlotte Gibbs.
Suzanne is survived by a sister, Catherine "Kitty" Burris of St. Petersburg, Fla.; sons, Robert (Karen) Sterling of Tappan Lake/New Philadelphia and Fred Sterling of Bowerston, Ohio; granddaughters, Ali (Max) Tolloti of Blacklick, Ohio, Amber (Eric) Garner and their children, Chloe, Mitchell and Elise of North Canton, Ohio and Abbey (Andrew) Booth and their sons, Alex and A.J. of Powell, Ohio and Patty Grimes and daughters, Katherine and Kiera of Hopedale, Ohio. Also surviving are nieces, Beverly (Rick) Thorman and Barbara (Jim) Gobel all of St. Petersburg, Fla. Suzanne was a loving, caring, considerate person, always ready to give of herself to help others. She was a blessing to all who knew her and will be sadly missed by family and friends alike.
In keeping with Suzanne's wishes, there are no calling hours, services or memorials. Interment at Riverview Cemetery, Martins Ferry, Ohio following cremation. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Suzanne by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com
