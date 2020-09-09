Julia E. Linder
servant of God, passionate fundraiser, and friend to all, passed away peacefully into the arms of God on Sept. 4, 2020, in the Community Hospice Truman House, following a period of declining health. Born in New Holland, Ohio on July 29, 1937, she was the daughter of the late N.S. "Casey" and J. Eileen Jones. After completing her formal education at St. Mary's High School and Ohio Wesleyan, where she pledged Alpha Delta Pi, she began her professional career with New Holland Farm Equipment. While at New Holland, Judy met and fell in love with her devoted husband of 45 years, Walt Linder. After they wed, they relocated to Dover and Judy shared her talents with Richard Hoy at his State Farm Insurance agency for 21 years prior to retirement. Her passion for Community Hospice began in 1986. She devoted a tremendous amount of time and energy as a volunteer with the organization. She was a "consummate" board member, chairing it for two years. She was also on numerous committees including fundraising and the planning and development committee. Judy and Walt raised hundreds of thousands of dollars so Community Hospice could continue to provide exceptional end-of-life care for area residents.
She was also instrumental in the purchase and creation of the Community Hospice Truman House, which was more than 20 years in the making. She did not know then that in her final weeks, she would be the recipient of its peaceful environment and exceptional care. The National Hospice Foundation recognized Judy's outstanding volunteer service in support of the hospice cause in 2003, when she was nominated for the Volunteers Are The Foundation of Hospice award. She was also selected as the 2014 Midwest Care Alliance Volunteers recipient of the Heart of Hospice Award. Additionally, Judy's faith was nurtured at The Church of the Holy Trinity in Zoar, where she was an active member. There she was instrumental in raising funds for the church, chairing the Monte Carlo Auction committee for several years. She also loved to travel, especially cruising with Walt and her grandson, Alex. Judy enjoyed quiet time reading also.
Judy deeply loved her family, always looking out for their best interests. Her legacy will continue on in them, including her husband, Walt Linder, of Dover; her children, Michael McKenzie, Chuck (Michelle) Linder, Cindy (Roger) Web, and Karen Heard; her grandchildren, Alex and Morgan McKenzie; and her niece, Stephanie Jones. She will also be deeply missed by her brother, Peter (Karen) Jones. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in passing by her sister, Salle VanCooney; and son-in-law, Idris Heard.
Please honor Judy's life and fundraising efforts by directing memorial contributions in her memory to either Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or Church of the Holy Trinity, 1835 Dover Zoar Rd NE, Bolivar, OH 44612. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Judy by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
