Juliana Hersberger79, of Dover, died Friday, June 5, 2020 in New Dawn Retirement Community. A daughter of the late Earl J. and Anna (Glick) Hersberger, Juliana was born July 2, 1940 at Dover, Ohio. Juliana was a member of NewPointe Community Church and formerly worked at Starlight Workshop for many years. She loved to do crafts and was a long time resident of New Dawn Healthcare where she dearly loved her caregivers.She is survived by her brother, Dan (Becky) Hershberger of Zoar; her nephew, Perry (Linda) Hershberger of New Philadelphia and their children: Aaron, Kayla and Adam Hershberger; a niece, Tammy (Steve) Hughes and her daughter, Melina (Corey) Parker; as well as by many other extended family members. Juliana was preceded in death by her parents; and a great-great nephew, Gatlin Parker.Services will be private and interment will take place in Union Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Juliana by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com Contributions may be made in Juliana's memory to Starlight Enterprises, 400 East High Avenue, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.