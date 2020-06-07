Juliana Hersberger
79, of Dover, died Friday, June 5, 2020 in New Dawn Retirement Community. A daughter of the late Earl J. and Anna (Glick) Hersberger, Juliana was born July 2, 1940 at Dover, Ohio. Juliana was a member of NewPointe Community Church and formerly worked at Starlight Workshop for many years. She loved to do crafts and was a long time resident of New Dawn Healthcare where she dearly loved her caregivers.
She is survived by her brother, Dan (Becky) Hershberger of Zoar; her nephew, Perry (Linda) Hershberger of New Philadelphia and their children: Aaron, Kayla and Adam Hershberger; a niece, Tammy (Steve) Hughes and her daughter, Melina (Corey) Parker; as well as by many other extended family members. Juliana was preceded in death by her parents; and a great-great nephew, Gatlin Parker.
Services will be private and interment will take place in Union Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Juliana by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com Contributions may be made in Juliana's memory to Starlight Enterprises, 400 East High Avenue, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
79, of Dover, died Friday, June 5, 2020 in New Dawn Retirement Community. A daughter of the late Earl J. and Anna (Glick) Hersberger, Juliana was born July 2, 1940 at Dover, Ohio. Juliana was a member of NewPointe Community Church and formerly worked at Starlight Workshop for many years. She loved to do crafts and was a long time resident of New Dawn Healthcare where she dearly loved her caregivers.
She is survived by her brother, Dan (Becky) Hershberger of Zoar; her nephew, Perry (Linda) Hershberger of New Philadelphia and their children: Aaron, Kayla and Adam Hershberger; a niece, Tammy (Steve) Hughes and her daughter, Melina (Corey) Parker; as well as by many other extended family members. Juliana was preceded in death by her parents; and a great-great nephew, Gatlin Parker.
Services will be private and interment will take place in Union Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Juliana by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com Contributions may be made in Juliana's memory to Starlight Enterprises, 400 East High Avenue, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 7, 2020.