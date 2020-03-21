|
|
Julie Ann Jinks
37, of Dennison, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Detroit, Mich. Born Nov. 11, 1982 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late William Harley and Melinda Kay (Vosick) Jinks. Julie attended Claymont High School with the class of 2001 and had waitressed for several area restaurants. Her surviving family includes her sons, Jerrell Jones, II and Jackson Jinks; four children who have blessed three other families, Bre-Ella, Maurice, Aria and Avianna; sisters, Shannon (Troy) Beckley and their children, Kennedy, Conner and Bre-Ella Beckley, and Billie Jo Jinks and her children, Lauren and Alyssa Sproul and Gregory and Keegan Bradshaw; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
According to Julie's wishes, cremation is planned so that she may be interred with her beloved mother at Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. A private, family service will be held on a future date.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 21, 2020