Julie Renee Bier-Trott
41, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Country Club Retirement Center in Dover, following a long battle with cancer. Born October 14, 1977 in Dennison, she was a daughter of Sharon Lee (Rainsberger) Bier and the late William Jacob Bier. Julie was an area resident for most of her life and a 1996 graduate of Claymont High School before earning her Bachelor's degree from Kent State University and then her funeral directing and embalming certification from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. She was employed by Bissler and Sons Funeral Home in Kent, R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison and Smith Funeral Home in Sugarcreek, before her health concerns prevented her from continuing her career. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Bethel Community Chapel near her home.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her beloved daughter, Lillian Trott; sister, Tonya (Robert) Bruni; niece, McKenna Bruni; nephew, Kellan Bruni; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
According to Julie's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Doug Mallernee, will be held Saturday, October 19, at 5:00 p.m. at Park Christian Church in Dennison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Bethel Community Chapel, P. O. Box 237, Bowerston, OH 44695.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 14, 2019