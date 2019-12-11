|
June Eileen Klaserner
Age 93, of Tuscarawas, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, following a lengthy illness. Born August 13, 1926, in Gilmore, June is the daughter of the late Howard and Clara (Crouch) Roth. In 1944, June graduated from Uhrichsville High School and then attended the Columbus Business College. She was employed at United Brick and Clay Workers for 30 years and she retired from the State of Ohio BWC after 10 years. June was a member of the West Union Methodist Church. She enjoyed adult coloring books, reading, shopping, watching OSU Football and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, June is preceded in death by her husband, William T. Klaserner, who passed away in 2004 and a sister Dona Argentieri. June is survived by her daughters, Sue (Burt) Cable of Tuscarawas and Jill (Jim) Murdoch of Columbus; grandchildren, Amber (Scott) Schramm, Jennifer (Brent) Jones, Keith O'Hara, Jessica Murphy, Adam Murdoch, Caitlin (Vaughn) Stull and Jordan Cable; great grandchildren, Landyn Jones, Andrew Schramm, Jackson Murphy and Ryan Schramm; nieces and nephews Tom, Jerry, Paul, Ted Argentieri and families, Diane Ranger and families, Linda Rascovar and families; stepchildren, Pam (Ed) Allensworth, Tom (Julie) Klaserner, Linda (Bruce) Kohl, Suzette Weber and their families and her two cats Molly and Brownie.
In keeping with June's wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County and Tuscarawas County Humane Society.
