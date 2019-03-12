|
|
June K. Limbacher
93, of Dover, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at New Dawn Retirement Center. Born May 29, 1925 in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Helen Torgler Rippel. June was also preceded in death by four brothers, one sister and a niece. She retired from Sparta Ceramics after 39 years of service. June loved the outdoors, especially her fishing trips to Rice Lake in Canada, for almost 40 years. She also enjoyed baking, and was a talented woodworker, who made crafts and birdhouses for her family and friends.
June will be sadly missed by her children, Gary (Susie) Limbacher of Dover, Susan (Rich) Phillips of North Carolina; grandchildren: Becky (Jeff) Zeigler, Debbie Edwards (companion, Mickey Mamarella), Keith Limbacher; great-grandchildren: Jessi (fiancé, Andrew McCleary), Cale (fiancé, Faith Pointer) and Jenna Zeigler, Logan Martin, Emili Edwards; great-great grandchildren: Brantly, Brystol, Will, Carter; sister-in-law, Judy Rippel of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of June may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society at 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 12, 2019