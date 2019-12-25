|
|
In Loving Memory of
Junior Jospeh Kandel
4/19/48-5/31/16
When Tomorrow Starts Without Me
When tomorrow starts without me, and I'm not there to see; If the sun should rise and find your eyes, all filled with tears for me.
I wish so much you wouldn't cry, the way you do each day, while
thinking of the many things, we didn't get to say.
I know how much you love me, as much as I love you; And each time that you think of me, please know I miss you, too.
But when tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand.
The angel said a place was ready, in heaven up above; And that I'd have to leave behing, all those I truly love.
I had so much to live for, so much yet to do. It seemed almost
impossible, that I was leaving you.
When tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart; For every time you think of me, I'm right here in your heart.
Love, Ruth
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 25, 2019