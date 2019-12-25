Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Junior Kandel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Junior Joseph Kandel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Junior Joseph Kandel In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Junior Jospeh Kandel

4/19/48-5/31/16



When Tomorrow Starts Without Me



When tomorrow starts without me, and I'm not there to see; If the sun should rise and find your eyes, all filled with tears for me.



I wish so much you wouldn't cry, the way you do each day, while

thinking of the many things, we didn't get to say.



I know how much you love me, as much as I love you; And each time that you think of me, please know I miss you, too.



But when tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand.



The angel said a place was ready, in heaven up above; And that I'd have to leave behing, all those I truly love.



I had so much to live for, so much yet to do. It seemed almost

impossible, that I was leaving you.



When tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart; For every time you think of me, I'm right here in your heart.





Love, Ruth
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Junior's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -