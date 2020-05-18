Justin Cole Miller
2019 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Justin Cole Miller

9 month old son of Robert "Bobby" and Elmina (Yoder) Miller of 6800 Township Road 668, Dundee, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Akron Children's Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born in Millersburg on August 20, 2019 and his family are members of the Old Order Amish Church.

In addition to his parents, his is survived by sisters, Kara and Lana; brothers, Brent, Landon and Coby; grandparents, Melvin and Mary Miller of Winesburg and Ada Yoder of Apple Creek. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Adam Jr. and Barbara Yoder.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at the family residence with Bishop Allen Beachy officiating. Burial will follow in the Mast Cemetery, Paint Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the family home. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.

Spidell -Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Funeral service
09:00 AM
The Family Residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc.
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved