Justin Cole Miller9 month old son of Robert "Bobby" and Elmina (Yoder) Miller of 6800 Township Road 668, Dundee, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Akron Children's Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born in Millersburg on August 20, 2019 and his family are members of the Old Order Amish Church.In addition to his parents, his is survived by sisters, Kara and Lana; brothers, Brent, Landon and Coby; grandparents, Melvin and Mary Miller of Winesburg and Ada Yoder of Apple Creek. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Adam Jr. and Barbara Yoder.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at the family residence with Bishop Allen Beachy officiating. Burial will follow in the Mast Cemetery, Paint Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the family home. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.Spidell -Mount Eaton330-359-5252