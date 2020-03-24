|
K. Melvin Dessecker
age 86, of Dover, passed away Wednesday, March 18, at his home. He was born Dec. 20, 1933 in Goshen, Ohio to the late Ada (Durbin) and Karl Dessecker. He graduated from Dover High School in 1951 and on June 7, 1953 married Mary Walter with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage before her passing in February, 2005.
Melvin retired from General Electric in 1994 after 38 years of service. He was the Union President there from 1983-1992 and traveled to many GE plants to promote the benefits of a safety plan program. He also represented GE on the United Way Tuscarawas County Committee and was assigned to various businesses in the local area to talk to employees about the benefits of the United Way. Melvin also did residential electrical work for years in several area counties. After his retirement, Melvin and Mary traveled often throughout the United States visiting their family and friends. They also made many trips overseas reconnecting with good friends in Germany, who they met while Melvin was stationed there in the Army from 1955-1956. Melvin was a member of the First Moravian Church, in Dover, where he sang in the Chancel Choir and also participated in the Grief Share program. He volunteered at the Norma Johnson Center, worked for many years at the voting polls and the Board of Elections. He and his wife were the directors of the Youth Fellowship Group at the United Methodist Church for many years as well as members of the Winfield Grange and the Ohio Farm Bureau.
Surviving are Melvin's five children, Connie (Mike) Carnahan of N.C., Cindy (Kenny) White of WI., Cathy Haas of CA, Eric (Lori) Dessecker of GA and Christy (Keith) Fabiano of Ohio. Melvin has 11 grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Jennifer (Bartley) Cook of SC, Heather (Michael) Stemler of VA, Keelie (Corey) LeCureux of MI, Keesha White of NV, Kip (Janie) White of MI, Kaleb (Stacey) White of WI, Brett (Sommer) Haas of CA, Christina (Chris) Harris of CA, Maeghan (Nick) Dessecker-Sutton of GA, Evan Dessecker and Brooke Fabiano of OH-IO. There are also 17 great grandchildren including the newest just born on March 10. Melvin is survived by one brother, Gene Dessecker and his sister, June Keller, both of Dover. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Dale Dessecker, Dennis Dessecker, and Jerry Dessecker.
Due to the current health situation and concerns, a private burial will be held. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will take place at a later date and will be announced in the Times Reporter. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover are handling the arrangements. To sign an online guestbook for Melvin, visit the obituary link to the funeral home's website by visiting www.tolandherzig.com. Memorial contributions in Melvin's name can be made to the Truman House-Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Avenue, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 24, 2020