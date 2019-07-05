Kaiden Allen Sexton



Son of R. Benjamin and Talisha (Hill) Sexton of Coshocton, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, two days before he would have celebrated his first birthday. He was born in Canton on July 3, 2018 and had been ill since birth.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Brennan Sexton of the home; grandparents, Penny and Jerry Sexton of Baltic and Melinda and Gary Schlabach of Charm; and great grandparents, Sally Snyder of Baltic and Betty Toto of Dellroy. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Bill Snyder and Ralph and Betty Sexton.



Friends may call on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Josh McDonald officiating. Private family burial will be held on Saturday at West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic.



Smith-Varns



330-852-2141



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on July 5, 2019