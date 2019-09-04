|
Dr. Kamal Fouad Bichara
70 of Jackson Township passed away peacefully Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born October 28, 1948 in Cairo, Egypt, son of the late architectural engineer Fouad and Helen (Arian) Bichara. He graduated with his doctorate from Oregon State, where he was also able to patent Liquid Crystal Thermography; a revolutionary system for breast cancer detection in 1975. He then was invited to work for Kent State University and his dedication to his work earned him the title of the Director of Engineering and Technology Department. His passion for the field of technology was unmatched and demonstrated in his career by gearing his students and classrooms with vast knowledge, the latest technology, and all the tools that he could provide to see them excel. He was also a member of several career based organizations such as the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), the American Society of Engineering Education (ASEE), & Engineering in Medicine & Biology (EMB) and a member of the St. Mark's Coptic Orthodox Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters (Lillian, Nadia, and Zazi). Dr. Kamal is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mona Bichara; daughter and son in-law, Dora and Dorian Price and his grandchildren Lilliana and Penelope- whom he loved and adored. He is also survived by his two brothers, Bichara and Fayek and his sister Magda Azer, and his brother-in-law Nazih Girgis as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at Paquelet Funeral Home (located at 1100 Wales Road N.E. Massillon, Ohio 44646) on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Marks Orthodox Church located at 2100 E Pleasant Valley Rd, Seven Hills, OH 44131 with burial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Marks Coptic Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 4, 2019