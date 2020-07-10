1/1
KAREL L. BEANS
1954 - 2020
Karel L. Beans

66, of Canal Fulton, previously of Dover, Ohio, passed away Saturday evening, July 4, 2020 at Chapel Hill in Canal Fulton. She was born May 23, 1954 in Louisville, Ohio, the daughter of Walter and Adelaide Jean (Yahn) Kittle. Karel was a home-maker and was previously employed by Walmart. She was a 1972 graduate of Louisville High School. She married her husband, Timothy Beans, on October 17, 1981 (Sweetest Day). Karel loved cats. She enjoyed music, gardening, and riding motorcycles with her husband. Karel's heart was always in West Virginia, and she especially loved vacationing at Tygart Lake.

Karel is survived by her mother, Jean of Louisville; her daughter, Suzanne M. (Raymond D.) Tedrow of Austintown; her brother, Jess (Linda) Kittle of Canton; and her granddaughter, Destiny Karel Tedrow. Karel was preceded in death by her husband, father, and brother, George, and

sister-in-law, Carol Kittle.

There are no calling hours or services at this time. Memorial contributions in Karel's name may be given to Alzheimer's Association, 4815 Munson St. N.W., Canton, OH 44718. Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel. Family and friends may visit: www.lanefuneralhomes.com to view this obituary and send condolences.

Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel,

330-744-2289

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 10, 2020.
