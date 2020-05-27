Karen A. Smith
73, of Dover, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, May 25, 2020, following an apparent cardiac episode. Born in Dover on Dec. 15, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Russell G. and Margaret Ann (Kniesner) Bear. Karen was a 1965 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. Karen began working in high school at the former Aberths Bakery. Then, she continued her professional career at the Credit Bureau of New Philadelphia and Dover and ultimately retired in 2017 from the Dover-Phila Federal Credit Union. Karen cherished spending time with her family and friends, whether she was playing cards with one of her three card clubs, eating breakfast with her classmates, or going out to eat. Her love for others was also evident when she delivered baked goods or meals to friends experiencing a loss or joy. Other hobbies included working puzzles and bowling in her younger years.
Karen will be deeply missed by her son, Frederick R. (Ronda) Smith of Findlay, Ohio; her grandchildren, Emma N. and Landon R. Smith; and her brother, David R. Bear of New Philadelphia. She is also survived by her former husband, Fred Smith.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory. A public graveside service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions in Karen's memory may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Karen by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 27, 2020.