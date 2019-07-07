The Times Reporter Obituaries
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Freeman Miller residence
2740 CR 70
Sugarcreek, OH
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Freeman Miller residence
2740 CR 70
Sugarcreek, OH
1959 - 2019
60, of 2696 CR 70, Sugarcreek, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born in Tuscarawas County on February 12, 1959 to Dan D. Hershberger of the home and the late Esther (Troyer) Hershberger. She was a member of the Amish Church and had worked in housekeeping at Walnut Hills Retirement Home in Walnut Creek.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her three sisters, Martha Hershberger, Lois (Emery E.) Miller and Naomi (Freeman L.) Miller all of Sugarcreek; one brother, Dwight (Sherry) Hershberger of Baltic; seven nephews; six nieces; 34 great nieces and nephews; and many special friends.

Services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Freeman Miller residence 2740 CR 70, Sugarcreek with Bishop Delon Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Beachy Cemetery in Holmes County. Friends may call any time after 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Freeman Miller residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Published in The Times Reporter on July 7, 2019
