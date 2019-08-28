|
Karen Kathleen Troyer
age 75, of Millersburg, Ohio passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27th, 2019 at Majora Lane Care Center, Millersburg, Ohio following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She passed away on her birthday and is currently celebrating in heaven. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Berlin Mennonite Church with Pastors Walt Morton and Ernest Hershberger officiating. A private family burial will take place in Berlin Cemetery. Visitation with family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Berlin Mennonite Church. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, Ohio 44691.
Karen was born Aug. 27th, 1944 in Millersburg, Ohio and was the daughter of Ralph A. and Emma (Schrock) Miller. She married Sam Troyer, for 55 fun filled years and he survives. Karen was Assistant Treasurer for East Holmes Schools for 27 years and also worked three years at Country Craft Cupboard in Berlin. She was a member of Berlin Mennonite Church. Karen loved to spend time with her family. She also loved rubber-stamping, flowers and anything with snow.
Surviving in addition to her husband Sam are two children and their spouses, Stacey (Scott) Beck and Mitchell (Gina) Troyer; two grandchildren, Erica Reinford and Christopher (Allison) Beck; two grand dogs, Frisco and Buxton; and two sisters, Maxine Flinner and Lorene Maxwell. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Oscar Miller.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019