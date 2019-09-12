|
|
Karen L. Havey
Age 73, of Tuscarawas died unexpectedly, Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in her residence. Born in Twin City Hospital at Dennison on December 19, 1945, Karen was a daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Sindlinger Havey. She was a 1964 graduate of the former Tuscarawas-Warwick High School and was employed by the Uhrichsville Library, the J.A. Conley Company, Hardee's and Arby's prior to her retirement. She was a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church at Tuscarawas where she was a member of the choir. She enjoyed monthly gatherings with her classmates and was an avid reader, often reading more than a book a week. At an early age, Karen began reading Nancy Drew stories and remained passionate about mystery novels throughout her lifetime. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and enjoyed showcasing her various collections of Christmas décor in her home year-round. She also deeply loved her cat, Bella.
Karen will be missed by her brother, Rev. Michael (Deb) Havey of Carlisle, Ohio; her niece, Chrissy (Charlie) Crutcher; a nephew, Gregg (Lyndsay) Havey and her great-nephews and niece, Christopher, Alyssa and Franklin as well as numerous cousins.
The family will greet guests on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 1-2 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where Rev. A. Wallace Anderson will lead a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. A meal and fellowship will take place in the Social Hall of St. James Lutheran Church following the service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family requests memorial contributions in Karen's name be directed to St. James Lutheran Church, PO Box 336, Tuscarawas, OH 44682 or in memory of her parents to the , 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Karen by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019