Karen Lynn Styer
60, went home to be with her Lord after a long illness May 29, 2020, at Country Club Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Campus, Dover. Karen was born in Coshocton Hospital July 26, 1959 to the late James Martin Styer and Ruth Marie (Wise) Styer. Karen was a graduate of Newcomerstown High School, Class of 1977. Karen enjoyed riding her bicycle, flower gardens, all animals, especially dogs and cats. She loved Country Western Music. Karen was a former employee of Simonds Industries in Newcomerstown, and Handy and Harman in Dover.
Karen is survived by a sister, Lori Beth Styer (Mathew) Horvath; two brothers, Daniel Martin (Linda) Styer and Joel Lee (Myriam) Styer. Karen will be missed by her nephews, Christopher Sean Styer, Ryan Daniel (Nicole) Styer, Kaleb (Brook) Horvath, Micah Horvath, and Ty Horvath; nieces, Gabrielle Pascale Styer, Rebecca Ann Styer (Okey) Ekechi, and Cheyenne Horvath (Jeremy) Burnison. Karen loved her cousins, Rodney (Dee) Wise, Carl (Lucie) Wise, Denise Wise, Susie Wise (Richard) Winkler, Connie Schlarb (Jeff) Funk, Carol Schlarb Swigert, and Brenda Schlarb (John) Hurst., Karen was "prededed in death" by her paternal grandparents, Martin John and Irene E. (Smith) Styer; maternal grandparents, Albert C. and Arlene L. (Stamm) Wise; and a nephew, Michael James Styer.
A Private Celebration of Karen's life will take place at a time and date to be determined. Addy Funeral Home of Newcomerstown is handling the arrangements for interment in West Lawn Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Country Club Rehabilitation Campus, 860 E. Iron Ave., Dover, OH 44622 or Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Online condolences may be made at: www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on May 31, 2020.