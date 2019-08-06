|
Karen R. Milburn "Together Again"
77, of Dover, formerly of Brewster, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Country Club Retirement Center at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in Dennison, she was the daughter of the late Clyde S. and Rozeltha Tedrick Beal. A 1959 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and a member of the First Baptist Church in New Philadelphia, Karen was a homemaker and was well known for her cooking. Especially the recipes that her mother had handed down to her. On November 11, 1959, she married her husband, H. Dale Milburn and together celebrated 56 years of marriage before his passing on November 1, 2016.
Surviving are a son, Todd (Kristin) Milburn of Perry Township; two daughters, Tami Rook of New Philadelphia and Tara (Stephen) Layton of Cambridge; four brothers: Wendell (Joan) Beal of Sugarcreek, Jerry (JoAnne) Beal of Richardson, Texas, Rodney (Evelyn) Beal and Loren (Judy) Beal of Dover; a sister, Marlene (David) Clemens of New Philadelphia; three sisters-in-law, Jane Shocksnider of Dover, Virginia Clemens of Dundee and Debbie Beal of Dover; nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Three brothers also preceded her in death.
A Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia with Karen's brother, Rev. Wendell Beal officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Karen by visiting the funeral home's website at:
www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 6, 2019