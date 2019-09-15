|
Karen S. McCrea
63, of New Philadelphia, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Community Hospice at New Philadelphia, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Curtis and Catherine (Yuhose) Gribble. Karen was a 1974 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and also received a bachelor's degree from Kent State University. Karen was a member of the First Christian Church at New Philadelphia and was very active in many church activities and enjoyed her small group members and sisters in Christ.
Surviving are her husband, Bruce C. McCrea of the residence; two sons, Zachary (Molly) Nemeth of West Lafayette, Indiana and Morgan (Olivia) McCrea of Seattle, Washington; a brother, James (Margaret) Gribble of Chestertown, Maryland; two sisters, Judy (Tom) Farbizo of New Philadelphia and Shirlie (Dennis) Kimmel of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; her mother-in-law, Betty J. McCrea of New Philadelphia; two sisters-in-law, Rebecca McCrea (Alan) Kamen and Elizabeth McCrea (Graham) Stewart of Dunblane, Scotland; and her granddaughter, Margo A. McCrea of Seattle, Washington.
In keeping with her wishes, Karen is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory and a memorial service will be held, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the First Christian Church at New Philadelphia with Rev. Jim Borton officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Karen by visiting the funeral home's website at:
www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 15, 2019