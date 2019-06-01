|
Karen Sue Yosick
72, of Dover, passed away peacefully in New Dawn Retirement Community on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born in Dover on November 12, 1946, she was the daughter of the late David and Lela (Cook) Palmer. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School in 1965, she began her professional career with General Electric in Dover. On February 25, 1967, Karen married her best friend and the love of her life, Thomas J. "Tom" Yosick. Together, they lived a life of adventure, significance, and love. After marrying, the couple moved to Lansing, Michigan, where she was employed by Outboard Marine Corporation. Tom's career relocated them to Seattle, Washington, where Karen immensely loved being the school secretary at Redmond Elementary.
Ultimately, they returned to Tuscarawas County and Karen finished her professional career as the assistant to the CEO and Board of Directors with the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital from 1988 to 2012. Karen's exceptional organizational skills along with her calm, professional, and genuine personality served the community and hospital well. Most importantly, Karen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She and her family spent many evenings in the backyard star-gazing while listening to Pink Floyd and The Moody Blues. She was also an excellent cook and baker, often known for baking muffins or taking a batch of soup to the maintenance crew and neighbors in her condo community.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Tom; her son, Tom (Jean) Yosick of Madison, Wisconsin; her daughter-in-law, Bonnie Gee Yosick of Portland, Oregon; her grandchildren, Zachary and Sydney Yosick of Madison, Wisconsin, and Kamlyn Yosick of Portland, Oregon; her sister, Sharen (David) Siefert of Pensacola, Florida; nieces and nephew, Jill, Katie, and Joe (Megan) Siefert; and numerous in-laws, close family, and dear friends.
The community is invited to join the Yosick family on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover to share stories and offer love and condolences to Karen's family. Family friend and pastor, Jim Borton, will officiate a service celebrating Karen's life in the funeral home beginning at 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions in Karen's memory may be directed to either Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, 659 Boulevard St., Dover, Ohio 44622, or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. To sign the online guest book and express condolences to the Yosick family, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 1, 2019