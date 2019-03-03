The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Kari Grace Miller

infant daughter of Ivan and Amanda Sue (Miller) Miller of 1955 CR 600 Baltic, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. She was born March 1, 2019 in Akron.

Her parents are members of the Old Order Amish Church. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings: Anthony Jakob, Lonnie DeWayne, Katrina Sue and Jared Daniel all of the home; grandparents, Dennis and Clarie Miller and Daniel and Edna Miller; and great-grandparents, John Oren and Susan Miller, Mary Ann Yoder, and Laura Troyer.

Burial was held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, with Bishop

Delbert Erb officiating. Burial was in the Yoder Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Arrangements were handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 3, 2019
