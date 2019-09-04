|
|
Karl Eugene Schweitzer
80, of West Lafayette, passed away at Lafayette Pointe Nursing Home in West Lafayette on Monday, September 2, 2019. Karl was born in Coshocton County on February 16, 1939, to the late Merril and Bernadine (Randalls) Schweitzer. He loved farming throughout his life and owned and operated Schweitzer Livestock and Equipment. Karl also retired from AK Steel in Coshocton after 42 years. He attended the Coshocton Church of the Nazarene, was a member of the Oliver-Hartparr Antique Tractor Club, was the 1st treasurer of the Buckeye Chapter, and treasured his large collection of Oliver antique tractors.
Karl is survived by his loving wife, Irene Schweitzer, whom he married June 23, 1990; children: Randy Schweitzer and Andrea (Robert) Smith both of Coshocton; two step-children, Todd (Pamella) Mumford of Darbyville, OH, and Melanie (Charles) Fultz of NC; three sisters: Jenette (Robert) Curry of Dresden, Janice (Jim) Schneider of Zanesville and Pamela (Rolland) Acord of Conesville; one brother, David (Wanda) Schweitzer of Dresden; grandchildren: Natasha (Aaron) Grimbowski, Hayden Mumford, Jennifer (John) Hall, Thomas Eastwood, Amanda Eastwood and David Smith; great-grandchildren: Jacob and Daniel Hall, Dominic Eastwood and Elleana Grimbowski; numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Annie Priest.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Funeral services for Karl will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. David Boots officiating. Interment will follow in Dresden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Coshocton Church of the Nazarene and/or Community Hospice of Coshocton; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at: www.themillerfuneralhome.com
The Miller Funeral Home, 740-622-8000
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 4, 2019