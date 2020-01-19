Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Welsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl K. (Bud) Welsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karl K. (Bud) Welsch Obituary
Karl K. (Bud) Welsch

age 82, of Marysville, MI passed peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Asleep comfortably in his earthly bed, he awoke in Paradise. The Lord just called him home.

Karl was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and an independent truck driver the majority of his life. An avid guitar player, having played in several bands throughout his lifetime, some may remember the "Blue Notes" who played locally back in the 60's. A motorcycle enthusiast all his life, in his youth he raced at Mathias Raceway off I-77 outside New Philadelphia.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy (Quigly), his three daughters, Teresa Mary of Hattiesburg, MS, Valarie Crone of Dover, Karla Staley of New Philadelphia; his sister Melda McAnulty of Dover; his brother Lloyd Core of Dover, eight grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

At Karl's request, there will be no services. A celebration of life memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -