Karl K. (Bud) Welsch
age 82, of Marysville, MI passed peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Asleep comfortably in his earthly bed, he awoke in Paradise. The Lord just called him home.
Karl was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and an independent truck driver the majority of his life. An avid guitar player, having played in several bands throughout his lifetime, some may remember the "Blue Notes" who played locally back in the 60's. A motorcycle enthusiast all his life, in his youth he raced at Mathias Raceway off I-77 outside New Philadelphia.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy (Quigly), his three daughters, Teresa Mary of Hattiesburg, MS, Valarie Crone of Dover, Karla Staley of New Philadelphia; his sister Melda McAnulty of Dover; his brother Lloyd Core of Dover, eight grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
At Karl's request, there will be no services. A celebration of life memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 19, 2020