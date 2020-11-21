1/
Karla "Jeannie" Bierbower
1946 - 2020
Karla "Jeannie" Bierbower

74, of Port Washington, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at her home. She was born Wednesday, June 26, 1946 in Dennison to the late Stanley and Virginia Helen (Phillips) Dunlap. She was a Port Washington High School graduate and attended Kent State University. She worked as a secretary for McKeever Decorating for over 20 years and was a Washington Twp. Clerk for 24 years. She was a member of the Oriental Chapter # 106 Order of the Eastern Star.

She was married to Garten Bierbower, who survives. She is also survived by her two sons, Stephen C. (Becky) Bierbower and Eric (Roxanne) Bierbower, both of Port Washington; one niece-daughter, Tiffany (Kurt) Roberts of Carrolton; grandchildren, Jack (friend, Abbey Johnson) Bierbower, Brynnlee Bierbower, Jarrett Troyer, Tommy Hammersley, Justin Bierbower, Jacob, Kati and Nathen Roberts; and her dog Abbie.

In accordance with her wishes, no services are planned. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com

Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 21, 2020.
