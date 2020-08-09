Karr F. Ashbaugh
94, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, Friday, August 7, 2020 in his home following a period of declining health. Born March 1, 1926 in New Philadelphia, Karr was the son of the late Earl Frederick and Beula S. (Whitmer) Ashbaugh. Karr honorably served in the United States Navy as an electrician on a submarine in the Pacific Theater before beginning his professional career with General Telephone as a switchman. His granddaughter, Madison Vance, is serving in the US Navy like her grandfather. Karr was also a life member of the Independent Telephone Pioneers. On September 21, 1948, Karr married the late Audrey Lillian Chaney Ashbaugh, who preceded him in passing on June 9, 2018. Early in their marriage, Audrey and Karr had the opportunity to share their love as foster parents; later starting their own family of two sons. For nearly a decade, Audrey and Karr were major contributors as Band Parents with the New Philadelphia Marching Quakers. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter. Additionally, he invented communication aids for Starlite School and Workshop students. In their retirement, Audrey and Karr loved wintering in their home at Ft. Myers, Florida and sending fresh fruit from their trees back to Ohio to family.
Karr will be lovingly missed by his family of two sons, Terry (Debbie) Ashbaugh of New Philadelphia and Jeffrey (Jody) Ashbaugh of Florida; five grandchildren, Yvonne (Donny) Pettitt, Carrie (Jeromy) Hagey, Elizabeth (Roman) McComb, Bradi (Andrew) Henderson, and Tyler Ashbaugh; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Karr was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Rose; and his infant sister, Helen Ashbaugh.
The family will greet guests on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Pastor Brian Flood will lead a funeral service celebrating Karr's life in the funeral home's chapel on Tuesday at 11 am. Burial will follow in the East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia where the New Philadelphia VFW Post #1445 will render military honors. A reception will follow at the Christian Life Mennonite Church, 11663 Taylor Ave. in Beach City. Memorial contributions in Karr's name may be directed to New Philadelphia Marching Quakers, 343 Ray Ave NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Karr by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com