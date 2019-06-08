|
Katharine E. Barthelmeh 1931-2019
Age 87, of Dover, went home to be with her precious Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born July 19, 1931, in Bucks Twp., Tuscarawas Co., she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret Dittmar Huprich. Katharine graduated from Baltic High School in 1950, and went on to attend business school in New Philadelphia. While working in Patient Registration at Dover's Union Hospital, she met her future husband Edward A. "Ed" Barthelmeh. The couple later married on November 18, 1954. Katharine took a break from work when the first of her three children was born, and returned to Union when her youngest child was 11. She always wore a smile, and enjoyed the many people she met with at the hospital. Katharine retired after 30 years of service.
From the family: Our mom was the strongest most giving woman ever, the term "mama bear" comes to mind. No matter what we were going through, she was always there to support and help us. Mom was always building us up and putting us first. She was a loving, giving, caring, sharing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mom always had time for her grandchildren, lovingly watching and playing with them. Every year at Christmas, she had her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren over, individually, to make fudge and caramels. Mom would have all the ingredients ready – what fun times we had! She loved to cook and bake, especially pies, always making each of us a special pie for our birthday, and, of course, she would often surprise us throughout the year with cookies and coffee cake too!
Katharine was a member of Winfield United Methodist Church. She was the loving mother of Susan Barthelmeh, Terry (Kim) Barthelmeh and Cindy (Tom) Harmon, all of Dover; proud grandmother of David, Audra and Missy Barthelmeh, and Andrew West, all also of Dover, and Kate (Jeff) Shaffer of North Lawrence; loving great-grandmother of C.J. and Noah Shaffer. In addition to her parents, Katharine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ed, on March 15, 1983; her sister, best friend and confidant, Caroline Huprich; her two brothers; and her very special niece, Amy Huprich.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Sunday, June 9, 2–5 p.m. A funeral service, officiated by Pastor LuAnn Youngman, will be held Monday, June 10, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will be in Dover Burial Park. Following the committal, Katharine's family will host a lunch in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Katharine, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 8, 2019