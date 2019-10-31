|
Katherine M. "Kitty" Wells
86, of Dover passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Inn at Northwood. Born February 9, 1933 she was a daughter of the late Clifford and Emma Knodle Wells. Kitty was also preceded in death by her sister, Florence Vasbinder and three brothers, Roy, Lloyd and Earl Lengler.
She retired in 1990 from Buehlers in Dover as a cashier after 30 years of service. Kitty was also a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Strasburg.
Kitty is survived by her nieces, Barbara Lengler, Debbie Downing, Sharon Smith and nephews, Ned Lengler and Chris Vasbinder.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 1st at 11 a.m. in the Dover Burial Park with Rev. Jason Rissler officiating. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Kitty may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ at 516 North Wooster Ave., Strasburg, Ohio 44680.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 31, 2019