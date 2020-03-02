|
|
Catherine A. "Katie" Salrin
95, of Uhrichsville, passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on February 29, 2020. Born August 1, 1924 in Coshocton, she was a daughter of the late Robert Earl and Anna Marie (Kiefer) Lauvray. Katie graduated from Sacred Heart School in Coshocton in 1943. She worked in the engineering department for the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 25 years before her retirement in 1984. Katie was very active in the community. She organized the Eagle Rock Travel Club at the Coshocton Senior Center, enjoyed exercising at the Claymont Senior Center and was a former Girl Scout Leader. Katie was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Coshocton and Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison.
On June 26, 1948 she married Robert Joseph Salrin who preceded her in death on June 26, 1968. Together, they are survived by their daughter, Anita (Richard) Liggett; grandchildren: Jennifer (Tom) Ewing, Allison (Erick) Banaszak, Matt (Ruthie) Liggett, and Stephanie Liggett (Jai Joshi); great-grandchildren: Katie, Charlie, Casey, Cooper, Allie, Dominic, Cole, Cade, Kate, Neal, and Luke; sister-in-law, Alma Lou Wallace; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Katie was preceded in death by daughter, Nancy Salrin; son, Thomas Salrin; son-in-law, Chuck Dunn, II; twin sister, Mary Wiswell; sisters, Hilda Pegg and Betty Prindle; brother, Robert Lauvray, Jr.; and brother–in-law, Jack Wallace.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. Burial will follow beside her beloved husband in Coshocton Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 am at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663 and Immaculate Conception Church and School.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 2, 2020